JCI 2022-08-16 Butch Paugh: Patriot Pastor

Pastor Butch.com

https://www.pastorbutch.com/

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GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

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coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

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Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

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