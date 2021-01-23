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2021-01-23: David Martin full interview - Covid narrative destroyed | Planet Lockdown
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281 views • March 24, 2021
Credits to Planet Lockdown for the great interview
(https://rumble.com/vd6jjp-david-martin-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html)
This sit down interview with David Martin is the longest of our interviews. It has covers more material of all we have done. It begins with some issues in the patent system. Moves onto the patents surrounding the virus, moves onto documentation of organizations and concludes with alleged criminal conduct of certain actors. This is probably the most important interview as far as documentation and facts in the series.
Here are the references he provided (documents he speaks of during the interview).
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf Page 8
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0695-z the ICTV reference for “novel” designation.
Poised for human emergence… https://www.pnas.org/content/113/11/3048 referencing Wuhan.
UNC Chapel Hill first Baric pathogenicity project funded with Fauci
US Patent
US7279327
Curtis, et al.
October 9, 2007
(https://rumble.com/vd6jjp-david-martin-full-interview-planet-lockdown.html)
This sit down interview with David Martin is the longest of our interviews. It has covers more material of all we have done. It begins with some issues in the patent system. Moves onto the patents surrounding the virus, moves onto documentation of organizations and concludes with alleged criminal conduct of certain actors. This is probably the most important interview as far as documentation and facts in the series.
Here are the references he provided (documents he speaks of during the interview).
https://apps.who.int/gpmb/assets/annual_report/GPMB_Annual_Report_English.pdf Page 8
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-0695-z the ICTV reference for “novel” designation.
Poised for human emergence… https://www.pnas.org/content/113/11/3048 referencing Wuhan.
UNC Chapel Hill first Baric pathogenicity project funded with Fauci
US Patent
US7279327
Curtis, et al.
October 9, 2007
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