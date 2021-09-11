© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL ICU Nurse Whistleblower – Vaccine Injured KIDS going blind & deaf – Biden Declares WAR on America
Follow
4
Share
Report
501 views • September 11, 2021
ICU Nurse turned whistleblower joins Stew to reveal the TRUTH about what's happening at the hospital with Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Remdesivir and ventilators. The nurse exposes what's happening with vaccinated patients, and breaks a BOMBSHELL revelation: The hospital CEO is asking doctors to DENY CARE to unvaccinated patients!
Jarrin Jackson is a West Point graduate and Afghanistan War Veteran. He joins Stew, saying what Joe Biden has done is a "declaration of war" on Americans.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew with the FIRST LOOK at vaccine injured KIDS! The danger is horrific!
Matthew Hopkins is an Australian attorney that has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and that suit specifically targets the tyrants that have overtaken the land down under.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Jarrin Jackson is a West Point graduate and Afghanistan War Veteran. He joins Stew, saying what Joe Biden has done is a "declaration of war" on Americans.
Dr. Jane Ruby joins Stew with the FIRST LOOK at vaccine injured KIDS! The danger is horrific!
Matthew Hopkins is an Australian attorney that has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New South Wales, and that suit specifically targets the tyrants that have overtaken the land down under.
source:
StewPeters.tv
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.