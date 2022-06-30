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Overcoming Anxiety, Brainwashing, & Corruption | Q&A's With Dr. Group | Global Healing Institute
Dr. Edward Group
Dr. Edward GroupCheckmark Icon
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Exclusive look at the discussions held in our private Q&A for members of The Global Healing Institute. This conversation began with personal anxiety, forms of corruption I’ve experienced, and led to my Advanced Universal Protection that I will share soon.

Learn how to heal yourself and become a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe


 ––––––––––––––

THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ➤➤

Members-only benefits:

--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses

--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything

--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world

--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits

--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body

--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders

BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe


 ––––––––––––––

ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤

Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.

MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/


 SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe

–––––––––––––

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤

UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial


Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup/  

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drgroupofficial/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup 

–––––––––––––

DISCLAIMER ➤➤ The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.

Keywords
healthmindsetnatural healthcorruptionhealinglife coacheducationmotivationconsciousnesshealth and wellnessholistic healthholistic medicinediseasemental healthanxietymedical freedomwellnessmindfulnessempowermentroot causeself healingdr grouphow to healglobal healing institute
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