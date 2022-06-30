Overcoming Anxiety, Brainwashing, & Corruption | Q&A's With Dr. Group | Global Healing Institute

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Exclusive look at the discussions held in our private Q&A for members of The Global Healing Institute. This conversation began with personal anxiety, forms of corruption I’ve experienced, and led to my Advanced Universal Protection that I will share soon.
Learn how to heal yourself and become a member of The Global Healing Institute ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
THE GLOBAL HEALING INSTITUTE ➤➤
Members-only benefits:
--- Dr. Group’s 5 self-healing courses
--- Monthly Q&As to ask him anything
--- A private uncensored channel of healers sharing resources from around the world
--- Private invites to wellness retreats and virtual summits
--- Annual guided water fast with the community to reset your body
--- X2 loyalty points and FREE Shipping on all Global Healing orders
BECOME A MEMBER ~ https://ghc.us/3NxjnNe
ABOUT DR. GROUP ➤➤
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, and DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
MEET DR. GROUP ➤➤ https://DrGroup.com/
SUBSCRIBE FOR MORE EMPOWERMENT ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
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FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA ➤➤
UNCENSORED Telegram (My preferred channel) - https://t.me/drgroupofficial
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Twitter - https://twitter.com/dr_edwardgroup
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DISCLAIMER ➤➤ The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.