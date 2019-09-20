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Burning Diffusing Warming Diamonds, Frankincense, & Myrrh in Coconut Oil
Yoga Desires
Yoga Desires
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21 views • September 20, 2019
So many people burn resins on top of charcoal, but it can create unhealthy smoke and carcinogens throughout your house and in your lungs. So, when I bought some Frankincense & Myrrh resin while on my last retreat in Ecuador I decided to try warming it in an organic natural oil.

While I was trying to decide what oil should I use? etc. etc. I wondered if the energy created would be stronger if you added diamonds to your oil and resin creation.

I happened to have a 10 carat bag of "misfit" diamonds for energy use, and decided to give it a try. (Diamonds "burn" only at very very very high temperatures 1200-1400F. So, no diamonds were harmed during this experiment. Also, as always the diamonds used were ethically sourced.)

I chose to warm everything in organic coconut oil, and as I type this out the smell of coconut oil, frankincense, and myrrh is filling my kitchen and it smells heavenly.

Please understand that none of this is recommended. blah, blah, blah Don't do this at home. Energy is not a proven medical blah, blah, blah. Enjoy

Music: Podington Bear - Building Time Lapse
Video: PhotographyDesires.com
Keywords
healthcoconut oilenergywarmingoilexperimentburninghealthycoconutfrankincensemyrrhcrystalsdiamondcarcinogencrystalboilingdiamondsstonesdiffusing
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