You Are the Source. You Don't Need Another Guru.

The majority of humanity is still looking for answers outside of themselves. They turn to gurus. They study ancient texts like the Bible. They chase after energetic guidance, channeled teachings, sacred traditions. They believe the truth lies somewhere out there — in the words of another person, in a method, in a ritual.





So they keep searching. They keep consuming. They keep waiting for the next revelation.





But here is the higher truth that only reveals itself when the veil grows thinner. Once you are truly enlightened, once you remember who you are, you no longer need any of that. Not the books. Not the teachers. Not the manuals. Not the rituals. For then you have returned to the source of all. You have remembered that source was never outside of you.





It was never found in a text. It was never found in another being's interpretation. It has always been the living I AM that allows you to breathe.





John Michael Chambers shares a World Report from Guardian Daniel R that calls the awakened to stop seeking and start knowing. The Bible, the manuals, the teachings — all of these were training wheels for souls who had forgotten. But the moment you awaken, the training wheels are no longer necessary. You do not reject them. You simply overcome the need for them.





You receive guidance in real time — pure, unfiltered, personal. You become the book. You become the teacher. You become the channel.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.