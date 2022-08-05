Satanist Sabbatean Nazi Blackwater Ukrainian nephilim stage fake war by shooting own human Ukrainian

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2022).







Saturn’s Saturnalian “Black Sun” Draco reptilian chimera alien empire’s Satanist Sabbatean Frankist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Blackwater company Nazi SS Ukrainian cannibal nephilim incarnate avatar army is staging a fake false flag war by shooting their own hated cockroach-level human homo-sapiens specie Ukrainian citizens in order to try to start their NWO nuclear war to bring in their AntiChrist and one-world government under Satan Lucifer





It seems this Satan Lucifer and his Nazi 4th Reich’s attempt to use the Ukraine Russia war to cause nuclear war to start his Illuminati NWO one-world government and depopulate the humans and eliminate the Western feminist nations is a big fake false flag theatrics circus show being conducted by the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet’s Blackwater company Nazi SS Draco reptilian chimera “fake alien” incarnate avatar cannibal nephilim Nazi SS army in both Ukrainian human meat suits and Russian human meat suits and American meat suits. All wars in human history was caused by Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati reptilian hybrid elites. We real Christians preach the truth, so the demons inside the End Times Western feminist nations’ “Bible redefining women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled” humans do not like what we preach and warn them, but instead, they love those Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elites who incite them to war and nationalism and patriotism and hatred and violence and killing and depopulation and killing each other. Sin makes humans dumb and crazy, and God’s Holy Spirit makes humans wise and sane. It almost seems meaningless to continue preaching every day without eating or sleeping or bathing or looking for work to cover our own living costs or marrying, when our income is only a fraction of our living costs every month, while everyone is trying to assassinate us and cooking us alive with CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, because everyone hates what we preach and everyone does not care whether we real Christians live or die, but we real Christians continue to warn to the end because of Jesus’ self-sacrificial love and Jesus gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. God will have his faithful witness and he will be glorified and he will warn the 6 billion hippy grandchildren most wicked generation End Times humans before bringing judgment upon them. Why is it that I feel like a person who is warning a bunch of cattle that do not listen to my human words and are herding into the butcher’s slaughter house? All the cattle pastors and cattle religious Christian hordes, who are rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, ran away from me and betrayed me and threw me out to the Illuminati wolves to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and their black nobility families Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar bosses and earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist feminists and Draco Empire space fleet and ascended master fallen angels and Satan Lucifer, because they thought that I was a cattle headed into the slaughter house by fighting them, and that they are safe by keeping a “social distance” away from me and abandoning me.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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