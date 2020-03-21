LIVE: Kangen Water💦 and Young Living Essential Oils! LIVE DEMONSTRATION!

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Kangen Water💦 and Young Living Essential Oils! LIVE Info + LIVE DEMO.
Kangen Water machines are 3 products in 1:
1. Water Ionizer - Best Drinking Water on Planet
2. Hypochlorous Acid machine (2.5 pH) - Kills All Germs
3. Sodium Hydroxide machine (11.5 pH) - Natural Detergent, cleans pesticides off food, degreaser...
You can get your Kangen Water machine for $45-$55 a month.
Find us here:
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Contact Us: https://www.championsneverquit.com/p/contact.html
Timothy McGaffin II
Cheri McGaffin
#LightBulbWaterDemo #WaterOfChampions #KangenEssentialOils