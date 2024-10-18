Gaza pays tribute to its departed leader & resistance icon, Yahya Sinwar, as citizens gather in Khan Younis mosques ruins for absentee funeral prayers

Gaza pays tribute to its departed leader and resistance icon, Yahya Sinwar, as citizens gather in Khan Younis mosques for absentee funeral prayersAdding:

Hamas Movement: With all the meanings of pride, dignity, honor and glory, we mourn the head of the political bureau and the leader of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" battle, the martyr Yahya Sinwar

Martyr Sinwar was one of the noblest and bravest men, and he dedicated his life for Palestine and gave his soul for the sake of God on the path to its liberation

Al-Sinwar ascended as a heroic martyr, advancing and not retreating, brandishing his weapon, engaging and confronting the occupation “army” in the forefront of the ranks.

Biden:

“I know how and when Israel will respond to Iran, but I will not disclose the details."