Leo Terrell Tells Trump He’s Switching Parties, 3152

Good Saturday morning, I’m still reporting on the coup.

People are asking me when I’m going to start reviewing polls. As I’ve said before, there is just no use right now because they are even more skewed than they were in 2016.

Does anyone in this nation really believe poor old Joe Biden leads President Trump in the polls? At this point, the guy doesn’t dare to even have a live discussion with anyone on any topic.

Earlier this week, President Trump said that in a Fox News poll only 20-something percent of those polled were Republicans.

On Thursday’s Hannity show, Trump, blasted the polls again, which he refered to as suppression polls.

But before he came on, Sean asked Leo Terrell to give the President some advice. Leo is a veteran civil rights attorney from Los Angeles and has never voted Republican in his life. The result was pretty funny:

[insert Sean to: “… these phony polls]

There’s the term – suppression polls – polls that have been scientifically designed to suppress the vote of one candidate.

No nation has ever faced such a scientifically sophisticated Marxist takeover of a nation as the United States is facing today. And no man in this nation is better equipped to handle it than Donald Trump. He’s got that New York toughness which turns some people off, but in a situation like this you need a tireless warrior.

The Chinese still don’t know who they are dealing with. The American people are still asleep. The MSM is performing their propaganda mission vere effectively - even telling its audience that there is no violence in these big blue Democrat cities. I don’t know about you, but this looks pretty much like violence to me. I wouldn’t want to live there.

So this leftist propaganda game can’t last forever, and they know it, and so the Desperados are hanging on to their plan by their fingernails hoping against all hope that you won’t wake up to what’s behind this violence.

Too late! The American people are waking up more and more every day and if you thought the Monster vote was big last time – that is, the unpredicted heavy turnout for Trump – my prediction is that it will be twice as big or more this time.

The average American will not vote for a candidate that condones violence in the streets in any way, much less on a massive scale. They will run from the Desperados so hard they will lose the House of Representatives as well.

Trump is all over this. There are rumors that the espionage nest he took down in Houston yesterday may have been the headquarters of printing phony mail-in ballots, because if they could just take down Texas, that would be a major victory for the Chicoms.

There are other even nastier espionage exploits that may have been centered in the Chinese Consulate in Houston, but if I were to publish my guesses on that matter, you would never get to see this video.

Yup, that’s the sad state of affairs we are in today my friends, but let me assure you, help is on the way and riding hard to the rescue.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.