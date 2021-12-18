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Peter R. Breggin, MD - Antidepressants & Suicide - Congressional Testimony
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208 views • December 18, 2021
Originally posted on YouTube on Feb 12, 2011. This video had 51,023 views and 908 likes.
Peter Breggin testifies before the Veterans' Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 24, 2010. Dr. Breggin's written testimony to Congress was published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal with references to the studies cited in his spoken testimony: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_docman&;task=doc_download&gid=218&Itemid=37
Further details on Dr. Breggin's testimony before Congress: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=286
Peter Breggin testifies before the Veterans' Affairs Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 24, 2010. Dr. Breggin's written testimony to Congress was published in a peer-reviewed scientific journal with references to the studies cited in his spoken testimony: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_docman&;task=doc_download&gid=218&Itemid=37
Further details on Dr. Breggin's testimony before Congress: http://breggin.com/index.php?option=com_content&;task=view&id=286
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