This Isn't The Same Party

Top Dems Couldn’t Care Less About Voter Issues

* The modern Democrat party isn’t speaking to its own voters any more.

* The messaging from the top is built for elections, not honesty.

* It leaves anyone outside the activist core completely ignored.

* The party’s priorities shifted — and moderate Dems are getting sidelined.





The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (3 July 2026)



https://youtu.be/roYRbTNOLK8