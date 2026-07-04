This Isn't The Same Party

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Top Dems Couldn’t Care Less About Voter Issues
* The modern Democrat party isn’t speaking to its own voters any more.
* The messaging from the top is built for elections, not honesty.
* It leaves anyone outside the activist core completely ignored.
* The party’s priorities shifted — and moderate Dems are getting sidelined.
The First TV | “I’m Right” With Jesse Kelly (3 July 2026)