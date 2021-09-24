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HIGHEST VACCINATED COUNTRY HAS HIGHEST COVID DEATHS
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1151 views • September 24, 2021
People are refusing to acknowledge the obvious, they are evil, bought, extremely stupid.
It is easier to fool a person than to convince them they have been fooled.
Are people going to take a 4th dose!? How fearful can people be? How gullible? The Satan has never laugher harder
It is easier to fool a person than to convince them they have been fooled.
Are people going to take a 4th dose!? How fearful can people be? How gullible? The Satan has never laugher harder
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