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PhD James Giordano on behavioral modification and mind control
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209 views • February 02, 2022
This video is about behavioral modification, both as a philosophical ambition and as a
military application.Neuroscientists have been working on a number of advanced techniques with military applications.
In human experiments, scientist experimented with reducing religious feelings.
In animal experiments, researchers were able to induce specific behaviors in mice using genetically modified viruses and magnetic fields.
Another area of behavioral modification is “digital vaccines,” which is special software for behavioral change.
Original video date: 2017
Related articles:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulhsieh/2020/08/30/could-a-morality-pill-help-stop-the-covid-19-pandemic/
https://www.cmu.edu/heinz/digital-vaccine-project/index.html
military application.Neuroscientists have been working on a number of advanced techniques with military applications.
In human experiments, scientist experimented with reducing religious feelings.
In animal experiments, researchers were able to induce specific behaviors in mice using genetically modified viruses and magnetic fields.
Another area of behavioral modification is “digital vaccines,” which is special software for behavioral change.
Original video date: 2017
Related articles:
https://www.forbes.com/sites/paulhsieh/2020/08/30/could-a-morality-pill-help-stop-the-covid-19-pandemic/
https://www.cmu.edu/heinz/digital-vaccine-project/index.html
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