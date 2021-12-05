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WTA bends over, grabs it ankles for Western empire, in support of the Big Lie Propaganda Machine fake news about Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.
China Rising Radio Sinoland
China Rising Radio Sinoland
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30 views • December 05, 2021
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Thank you, Jeff

Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2021/12/05/wta-bends-over-grabs-it-ankles-for-western-empire-in-support-of-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-fake-news-about-chinese-tennis-star-peng-shuai-china-rising-radio-sinoland-211205/
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fake newspropagandapsyops
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