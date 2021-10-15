BREAKING: Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research RUNS from Veritas' Questions

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Pfizer senior director of worldwide research ran away from a Project Veritas journalist asking her questions about human fetal cells used in their Covid vaccine program.
Last week Project Veritas released a video featuring a sit-down interview with a Pfizer whistleblower who went on the record with internal emails showing the pharma giant scrambling to hide information about their Covid vaccine.
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