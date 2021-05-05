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What The F*ck Is Govt Speech & The Govt Is Scrubbing Vaccine Deaths For Profits
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130 views • May 05, 2021
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Sources used in video:
WTF? - https://twitter.com/CarterCenter/status/1389400596004970501
Govt Speech protected? - https://www.independentsentinel.com/school-board-declares-black-lives-matter-to-be-government-speech-no-opposing-views-allowed/
BLM is a radical group run by Soros - https://thepostmillennial.com/blm-demands-convict-trump-investigate-conservative-jan-6-riot/
Govt scrubbing vaccines deaths - https://harbingersdaily.com/covid-doctor-govt-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-of-injection-related-deaths/
Start locally and take back your power - https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/05/03/tx-az-and-ca-parents-wise-up-and-rise-up-against-critical-race-theory-and-mask-mandates-n373410
CDC in bed with teachers unions - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/editorials/the-cdcs-crony-deal-with-the-teachers-unions-has-cost-students-dearly
Pedophile ring in Germany brought down - https://neonnettle.com/news/15101-police-take-down-world-s-largest-online-child-porn-network-with-400-000-members-
Another scumbag billionaire cabal member - https://www.dailywire.com/news/swiss-billionaire-pumps-208-million-into-left-wing-groups-that-help-democrats-win-elections-nyt-report
Gates meets his match - https://t.me/outlaw_marine1775/4003
Gates finds new match - https://twitter.com/NautPoso/status/1389599572125696006
Potatohead Biden says time for middle class tax break after 49 years - https://trendingviews.co/video/biden-who-s-been-in-politics-since-at-least-1972-says-it-s-about-time-middle-class-gets-tax-breaks-15254.html
DC has a complete dumbass for a mayor - https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/03/washington-dc-ban-dancing-weddings-covid-19-restrictionswashington-dc-ban-dancing-weddings-covid-19-restrictions/
Dumb crook tries to rob cops at a gun range - https://nationalfile.com/video-thief-attacks-police-at-gun-range-gets-shot-by-everyone/
Antifa throws like fauci - https://twitter.com/scuba2024/status/1388558250526842881 fauci - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eD5xkn4WLA
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389431927762038785
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Bookmark My Website In Case I Get Banned - https://aimlessnews.com
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Sources used in video:
WTF? - https://twitter.com/CarterCenter/status/1389400596004970501
Govt Speech protected? - https://www.independentsentinel.com/school-board-declares-black-lives-matter-to-be-government-speech-no-opposing-views-allowed/
BLM is a radical group run by Soros - https://thepostmillennial.com/blm-demands-convict-trump-investigate-conservative-jan-6-riot/
Govt scrubbing vaccines deaths - https://harbingersdaily.com/covid-doctor-govt-scrubbing-unprecedented-numbers-of-injection-related-deaths/
Start locally and take back your power - https://redstate.com/jenniferoo/2021/05/03/tx-az-and-ca-parents-wise-up-and-rise-up-against-critical-race-theory-and-mask-mandates-n373410
CDC in bed with teachers unions - https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/editorials/the-cdcs-crony-deal-with-the-teachers-unions-has-cost-students-dearly
Pedophile ring in Germany brought down - https://neonnettle.com/news/15101-police-take-down-world-s-largest-online-child-porn-network-with-400-000-members-
Another scumbag billionaire cabal member - https://www.dailywire.com/news/swiss-billionaire-pumps-208-million-into-left-wing-groups-that-help-democrats-win-elections-nyt-report
Gates meets his match - https://t.me/outlaw_marine1775/4003
Gates finds new match - https://twitter.com/NautPoso/status/1389599572125696006
Potatohead Biden says time for middle class tax break after 49 years - https://trendingviews.co/video/biden-who-s-been-in-politics-since-at-least-1972-says-it-s-about-time-middle-class-gets-tax-breaks-15254.html
DC has a complete dumbass for a mayor - https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/03/washington-dc-ban-dancing-weddings-covid-19-restrictionswashington-dc-ban-dancing-weddings-covid-19-restrictions/
Dumb crook tries to rob cops at a gun range - https://nationalfile.com/video-thief-attacks-police-at-gun-range-gets-shot-by-everyone/
Antifa throws like fauci - https://twitter.com/scuba2024/status/1388558250526842881 fauci - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1eD5xkn4WLA
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1389431927762038785
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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