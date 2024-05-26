Create New Account
RUSSIAN Early-Warning Missile RADAR ATTACKED. Danger Worse than the Cuban Missile Crisis
Published Yesterday

One of Russia’s absolutely key over-the-horizon, nuclear-early-warning 6000 km range radar sites has been hit by drone attack, BLINDING Russia from missiles launched at them from . . . the Middle East.

READ ON VETERANS TODAY:

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/05/flash-urgent-russia-early-warning-nuclear-missile-radar-attacked/

By Claudio Resta -May 25, 2024


