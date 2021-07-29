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'Planet X Nibiru Wormwood - The 3rd Wave is Coming August 17, 2021'
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854 views • July 29, 2021
I am no astronomer, nor am I a physicist and I certainly am not an astrophysicist, so I can't say if what is presented here is true, but, to me, this all rings way too much of truth. Planet X has been one of those "what if's", but the timing and the events we see in our solar system, make one wonder..."what if"?
This video is about that "What if?"
This video is about that "What if?"
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