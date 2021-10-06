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Your Car + Daily Transport Will Soon be Dematerialized -- Planetary Digitization
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102 views • October 06, 2021
The car you drive will soon be eaten by software. There will be no need for an individual to own a car, a self driving cars will be far more efficient and cheaper for the individual.
This is how it comes about, given the examples of digitization of music and photography as well.
#tech #software #digitization
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This is how it comes about, given the examples of digitization of music and photography as well.
#tech #software #digitization
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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