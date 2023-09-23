LIFE AND HOPE FOR OUR FUTURE, NOT DISASTER AND SLAUGHTER

Bible teachers who tell believers to prepare to be slaughtered for their faith in the last days are misleading their followers and depriving them of the Truth declared in the Word of God which assures true servants of God that those who obey the instructions of His Son Yeshua are not destined for God's wrath but for His deliverance. 1 Thessalonians 5:9. and Matthew 16:28 and Luke 9:27.

