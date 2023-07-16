President Trump on CRT...

"And three years ago, in September of 2020, I proudly signed the world's very first ban on critical race theory, vanquishing those racist trainings from the federal government, long before anyone else had ever heard of them. With your support in 2024, we are going to put America first like never before and we are going to finish the job that we so successfully started."
