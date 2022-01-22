Fear not! World war 3 is not what is coming next.

Student of The Last Days | Episode 90



We learned in episode 89 that the priests and prophets of the end times are profane. The are inciting unnecessary fear by causing us to believe a vain vision. Join me in this important study of what we should be doing now, and why we have no reason to be afraid. The word of God is truth and will vanquish all lies. Deception is the enemy that destroys in the end times, not WWW 3 or the so-called 6th Trump war.



Dan 11:21



And in his estate shall stand up a vile person, to whom they shall not give the honour of the kingdom: but he shall come in peaceably, and obtain the kingdom by flatteries.





Dan 11:22



And with the arms of a flood shall they be overflown from before him, and shall be broken; yea, also the prince of the covenant.





Dan 11:23



And after the league made with him he shall work deceitfully: for he shall come up, and shall become strong with a small people.

Dan 11:24



He shall enter peaceably even upon the fattest places of the province; and he shall do that which his fathers have not done, nor his fathers' fathers; he shall scatter among them the prey, and spoil, and riches: yea, and he shall forecast his devices against the strong holds, even for a time.