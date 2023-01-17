Create New Account
The science behind stress - Workshop Jan 10th 2023
School of the INNATE one
Published Yesterday

Introduction to the Norwegian workshop Jan 10th 2023, where Ole Blente talks about how stress affects our bodies, not the least our breathing. How can we use telepathy to relax our muscles?

Watch the video on relaxation of the diaphragm in the playlist 'Exercises'.


Learn more on www.innate.one


If you want to take part in a workshop in English, subscribe to our newsletter, and you will receive an invitation to our next workshop. Choose Subscribe in the list: https://www.innate.one/contact


Get the book 'Trauma is a thing of the past' here:

https://www.amazon.com/Trauma-thing-past-Telepathy-black/dp/B09WHSMFBR/


