Covid, Another Look

The following video was posted April 28, 2020 on my You tube channel. To date it has only received 108 views and 2 likes.
If you have taken the Covid vaccine and you believe it has worked and has protected your immune system and have not been sick then fine. However. if you have had the Covid vaccine and/or have gotten sick with either Covid or a cough or cold etc. or have gotten clots, or have had to take booster doses or have had Covid since the shot. then let's have a discussion. If you have had to wear a mask after taking the Covid shot then you may need to do a thorough evaluation and question this.
