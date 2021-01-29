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Didier Raoult - "AUCUN DES «CONTRÔLES SOCIAUX» N'A D'UTILITÉ !!!"
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31 views • January 29, 2021
29 janv. 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bl3vxcSonEU&;pbjreload=101
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
AUCUN DES «CONTRÔLES SOCIAUX» N'A D'UTILITÉ !!!
Titre original :
Didier Raoult - "Ce n’est pas dans la rue qu’on attrape le Covid-19, mais confiné à la maison"
André Bercoff reçoit le Professeur Didier Raoult, auteur de "Carnet de guerre COVID-19-Le plus grand scandale sanitaire du XXIème siècle" (Editions Michel Lafon). Il répond à toutes les questions liées à la crise sanitaire : vaccination, variants, reconfinement.
Sud Radio : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCESTwDXpoMgiYBHipMdKTkQ
AUCUN DES «CONTRÔLES SOCIAUX» N'A D'UTILITÉ !!!
Titre original :
Didier Raoult - "Ce n’est pas dans la rue qu’on attrape le Covid-19, mais confiné à la maison"
André Bercoff reçoit le Professeur Didier Raoult, auteur de "Carnet de guerre COVID-19-Le plus grand scandale sanitaire du XXIème siècle" (Editions Michel Lafon). Il répond à toutes les questions liées à la crise sanitaire : vaccination, variants, reconfinement.
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