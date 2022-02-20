"COVID VACCINES HAVE KILLED AT LEAST 150,000 AMERICANS" - Steve Kirsch interview with Mike Adams

Steve Kirsch is emerging as one of the true thought leaders in the space of analysing the hard data surrounding COVID vaccinations.Kirsch had believed everything from the CDC, FDA and NIH about the vaccine safety and was double vaxxed in March 2021, along with his wife and three children.About a month later he started hearing stories from his friends about deaths and disabilities, and became very concerned.So he started looking into it and what the data showed was consistent with what his friends experienced.With his findings, he concluded "these vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines of all time".He has now made it his mission to expose the lies and deception being perpetrated on society by government, global elites and the likeFind out more about Steve Kirsch here: