THERE'S EVEN MORE! THE MURDER OF ANN HECHE, NEW FOOTAGE! SATANIC MASONIC SYMBOLISM IN PLAIN SIGHT!

***Re uploadFound some BETTER quality footage with MORE angles, I had to add that. The quality is definitely improved.

I WAS NOT going to cover this story. I intensely dislike making videos about a subject that tons of other people have ALREADY made a video about. This is a story that has ALREADY been extensively covered. But has it? Do people not see this???

Maybe it's my natural ability to break down false flags ... I don't know, but there's WAY more about this story than channels have covered. I feel obligated to say something. This is so wrong. I don't even care about Hollywood or celebrities, but this is wrong! This poor woman was fighting to expose these child raping monsters and they KILLED HER





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