Pentagon Funded 80% of Think Tanks - Dominate & Fueling Pro-Militarization in Ukraine

Pentagon-Funded Think Tanks Dominate Ukraine Debate
◾️American think tanks are fueling pro-militarization sentiments, according to recent research. It shows that nearly 80% of analysis centers receive funding from the Pentagon. It also revealed that most think tanks referenced by American media are directly or indirectly profiting from military spending and the nation's involvement in the Ukraine conflict.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.