X22 REPORT Ep. 2862b - The Clock Is Ticking Down, [DS] Panics, Fear Sets In, [DS] System Is Exposed

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2862b - August 30, 2022

The Clock Is Ticking Down, [DS] Panics, Fear Sets In, [DS] System Is Exposed

The [DS] is panicking and working out of fear. Their system is being exposed to the world and the clock is ticking down. Biden is now calling out to the [DS] players that something must be done to stop Trump and the people. They are preparing for the midterm battle.

The Mar-a-Lago raid has backfired, the people see how the FBI is really the SS in disguise and they interfered in the Presidential election, it's only matter of time before decertification happens.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



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