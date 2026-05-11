Dr. Pierre Kory exposes a massive media anomaly, over 100,000 articles were published globally about Hantavirus in days

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Dr. Pierre Kory exposes a massive media anomaly. He reveals over 100,000 articles were published globally about Hantavirus in days.
He confirms this massive coordination is entirely unnatural.
Why is a minor outbreak suddenly consuming the global media cycle?
Source @Furkan Gozukara
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