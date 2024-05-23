Massive Crowds Gather for the Funeral Procession today for President Raisi and the others who Lost Their Lives on May 19

Massive crowds of people gathered in Mashhad, where President Raisi was laid to rest.
Massive crowds gather for the funeral procession of President Raisi and the others who lost their lives on May 19.
The number of people in Tehran who came to bid farewell to the president was unprecedented. This is essentially real footage of people's support for the Islamic Revolution.
I am already informed of more than 4 million mourners.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.