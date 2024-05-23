Create New Account
Massive Crowds Gather for the Funeral Procession today for President Raisi and the others who Lost Their Lives on May 19
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Massive crowds of people gathered in Mashhad, where President Raisi was laid to rest.

Massive crowds gather for the funeral procession of President Raisi and the others who lost their lives on May 19.

The number of people in Tehran who came to bid farewell to the president was unprecedented. This is essentially real footage of people's support for the Islamic Revolution.

I am already informed of more than 4 million mourners.


