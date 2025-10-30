Kharkiv Region, responsibility zone of the "North" Tactical Group. Baltic drone operators from the 11th Army Corps are conducting an exemplary counter-battery battle. Reconnaissance discovers enemy artillery positions with self-propelled guns (Bohdan and Akatsiya), drone operators first penetrate the defense with the first drone, then destroy the target. Objective control footage confirms the strike. Fury of the North.

Adding: 💥💬Thermal power plants in various regions of Ukraine were attacked during the night, confirms DTEK.

Equipment was seriously damaged. This is the third massive attack on the company's thermal power plants in October.

Earlier, it was reported that the Dobrotvorskaya TPP in the Lvov region was damaged.





Starshe Eddy on MAX - video

