Who Is Kathryn Krick?
Published Yesterday |
Pastor Alan Didio interviews Kathryn Krick in this video in today's program. Alan states, God is really poring out His Spirit in unprecedented ways bringing fires of revival across the nation and around the world. Popularity 32,606 views on February 9, 2022. Question, could God use you? Could God raise you up to breathe on the nation through you and your ministry. My guest tonight is certainly qualified to speak to that. God has been moving in her life touching the world and we are going to be talking about what's happening in her ministry. Alan states he is hungry for God and who is God moving through. Mirrored   

gospelapostlepower of godkathryn krickexercist

