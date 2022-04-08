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Sold Out At The CrossRoads 4
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110 views • April 08, 2022
Part 4 of the series,
Sold Out at the crossroads 4
1:28 min to 14:25 min Was Produced by Black Child Productions
Created by Russell Ott
https://youtu.be/ATdU7ai16-A Sold Out at Crossroads prt 1
https://youtu.be/7JDL5x9HKq8 Sold Out at Crossroads prt 2
https://youtu.be/kJOdxUfMemk Sold Out at Crossroads prt3
https://youtu.be/5_BfTkTS8Dc Holly World Infested
https://rumble.com/vz8ja9-avatars-of-the-fallen.html Avatars of The Fallen
https://youtu.be/ZHW-pjmCLds Babylon Fallen
Ephesians 5:11-17
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.But all
things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make
manifest is light.
Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall
give thee light.
See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
S H O U T O U T S
knowledge 2020
TRUTH
dave corum
A Call For An Uprising
Troy Spencer
Deluded Hybrids Everywhere
Ephesians
Chapter 5
1Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
3But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;
4Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.
5For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
6Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7Be not ye therefore partakers with them.
8For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
9(For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
10Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.
11And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
12For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
13But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
14Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
15See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
17Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
Sold Out at the crossroads 4
1:28 min to 14:25 min Was Produced by Black Child Productions
Created by Russell Ott
https://youtu.be/ATdU7ai16-A Sold Out at Crossroads prt 1
https://youtu.be/7JDL5x9HKq8 Sold Out at Crossroads prt 2
https://youtu.be/kJOdxUfMemk Sold Out at Crossroads prt3
https://youtu.be/5_BfTkTS8Dc Holly World Infested
https://rumble.com/vz8ja9-avatars-of-the-fallen.html Avatars of The Fallen
https://youtu.be/ZHW-pjmCLds Babylon Fallen
Ephesians 5:11-17
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.But all
things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make
manifest is light.
Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall
give thee light.
See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
S H O U T O U T S
knowledge 2020
TRUTH
dave corum
A Call For An Uprising
Troy Spencer
Deluded Hybrids Everywhere
Ephesians
Chapter 5
1Be ye therefore followers of God, as dear children;
2And walk in love, as Christ also hath loved us, and hath given himself for us an offering and a sacrifice to God for a sweetsmelling savour.
3But fornication, and all uncleanness, or covetousness, let it not be once named among you, as becometh saints;
4Neither filthiness, nor foolish talking, nor jesting, which are not convenient: but rather giving of thanks.
5For this ye know, that no whoremonger, nor unclean person, nor covetous man, who is an idolater, hath any inheritance in the kingdom of Christ and of God.
6Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
7Be not ye therefore partakers with them.
8For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light:
9(For the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth;)
10Proving what is acceptable unto the Lord.
11And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.
12For it is a shame even to speak of those things which are done of them in secret.
13But all things that are reproved are made manifest by the light: for whatsoever doth make manifest is light.
14Wherefore he saith, Awake thou that sleepest, and arise from the dead, and Christ shall give thee light.
15See then that ye walk circumspectly, not as fools, but as wise,
16Redeeming the time, because the days are evil.
17Wherefore be ye not unwise, but understanding what the will of the Lord is.
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