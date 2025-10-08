BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Pam Bondi Accuses Sen. Blumenthal of Lying in Heated Senate Hearing
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
9 followers
30 views • 23 hours ago

Pam Bondi Accuses Sen. Blumenthal of Lying in Heated Senate Hearing

At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Senator Richard Blumenthal of lying about his military record. The confrontation marked a tense debate on Justice Department oversight and partisan divisions. Watch key moments from the hearing.

#PamBondi #RichardBlumenthal #SenateHearing #MilitaryRecord #DOJ #PoliticalHearing #USPolitics #JusticeDepartment

justice departmentus politicssenate judiciary committeepam bondirichard blumenthalmilitary record controversydoj oversightpolitical hearing
