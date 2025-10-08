© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pam Bondi Accuses Sen. Blumenthal of Lying in Heated Senate Hearing
Description
At the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi accused Senator Richard Blumenthal of lying about his military record. The confrontation marked a tense debate on Justice Department oversight and partisan divisions. Watch key moments from the hearing.
