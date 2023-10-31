israel’s Destabilization of the Middle East: Lebanon
israel is destabilizing the Middle East as part of its plan to impose the JWO.
Topics include Sabra and Shatila massacres, 1983 Beirut bombing, false flag attacks (King David Hotel and Lavon Affair)
Recorded Oct. 31, 2023
Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies. Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.") Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.