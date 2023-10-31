Create New Account
israel’s Destabilization of the Middle East: Lebanon
Auriga Books
Published 15 hours ago

israel’s Destabilization of the Middle East: Lebanon

israel is destabilizing the Middle East as part of its plan to impose the JWO.

Topics include Sabra and Shatila massacres, 1983 Beirut bombing, false flag attacks (King David Hotel and Lavon Affair)

Recorded Oct. 31, 2023

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney and author: “Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy.” (https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860). She also has a BA and an MA in Germanic Studies. Pen name: Tina Foster ("The Splitting Image" and "Plastic Macca.") Web: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: plasticmacca.blogspot.com & leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com

Keywords
flagisraelfalsemossadbombdavidlebanonking1983affairlavonhotelbeirut

