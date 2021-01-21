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Milgram and 666
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143 views • January 21, 2021
The Milgram experiment was a famous experiment that illustrated just how easy it is to convince people to do something immoral (eg. murder). People talk about how nothing will convince them to deny their faith, or to accept the Mark of the Beast. But when you are faced with the decision, and an "expert" or executioner refuses to accept no as an answer, will you stand your ground?
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