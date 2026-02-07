Jimmy Epstein, World of Warcraft, Fedsurrection, Bongino, Pirro, Torre, Communism, Narcos, Man-Linda, Civil War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2026-02-06 #586
Cirucci Team Brief #586, 06 February 2026
Topic list:
* Jimmy Dore is all about EPSTEIN-JEWS-JEWS-EPSTEIN!!!
* Is Epstein responsible for a video-game agenda, too? Johnny vents on ALL “World of Warcraft” games.
* Biolab bust in Vegas: you have no idea how CATHOLIC all of this is.
* The CATHOLIC Feds of the Jan. 6th Fedsurrection.
* Dan Bongino: the resumé that gets you REAL jobs in Romerica.
* Jeanine Pirro’s far-Left tyrant melt-down: “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!”
* Columbia has a new El Presidente-ette! You’ll never guess what religion she is.
* Communism’s FORCED resurgence in Russia.
* Joe Torre is dead. What’s HIS resumé?
* The ROMAN CATHOLIC “migrant” agenda: Europe, Australia and the U.S.
* Big Hit CATHOLIC TV gamblers joke about slaughtering Christians.
* “CJNG in Kentucky”
* The Roman Catholic JUPITER worshippers.
* It’s now SAFE to revisit “Comet Ping Pong Pizza”.
* Man-linda Gates doesn’t like the STD Bill got with Jeff (but she wants the clot-shot to go to “blacks and indigenous FIRST”).
* The Commietards are ready for CIVIL WAR to stop the “Trump Theocracy”.
