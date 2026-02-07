BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Jimmy Epstein, World of Warcraft, Fedsurrection, Bongino, Pirro, Torre, Communism, Narcos, Man-Linda, Civil War
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
130 followers
11 views • 2 days ago

CTB 2026-02-06 #586

Cirucci Team Brief #586, 06 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* Jimmy Dore is all about EPSTEIN-JEWS-JEWS-EPSTEIN!!!
* Is Epstein responsible for a video-game agenda, too? Johnny vents on ALL “World of Warcraft” games.
* Biolab bust in Vegas: you have no idea how CATHOLIC all of this is.
* The CATHOLIC Feds of the Jan. 6th Fedsurrection.
* Dan Bongino: the resumé that gets you REAL jobs in Romerica.
* Jeanine Pirro’s far-Left tyrant melt-down: “HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW!”
* Columbia has a new El Presidente-ette! You’ll never guess what religion she is.
* Communism’s FORCED resurgence in Russia.
* Joe Torre is dead. What’s HIS resumé?
* The ROMAN CATHOLIC “migrant” agenda: Europe, Australia and the U.S.
* Big Hit CATHOLIC TV gamblers joke about slaughtering Christians.
* “CJNG in Kentucky”
* The Roman Catholic JUPITER worshippers.
* It’s now SAFE to revisit “Comet Ping Pong Pizza”.
* Man-linda Gates doesn’t like the STD Bill got with Jeff (but she wants the clot-shot to go to “blacks and indigenous FIRST”).
* The Commietards are ready for CIVIL WAR to stop the “Trump Theocracy”.

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
