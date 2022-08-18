© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the Trenches with Teddy Daniels
Liberal publication Atlantic stated that Trump and those who “support” him must be held accountable. Eric Swalwell threatens conservatives and Trump supporters. We are at the closest point ever in an actual civil war.
https://teddydaniels.tv/
https://gab.com/teddydanielspa
https://www.facebook.com/TEDDYDANIELSTV/
CHECK OUT OUR SPONSORS:
MyPillow Promo Code: TEDDY:
https://www.mypillow.com/
General Manufacturing TEDDY-15: https://generalmfg.net/shop/firearms/teddy-15/
Band of Heroes Outdoors:
https://www.bandofheroesoutdoors.org/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1gde7t-live10-pm-et-liberal-press-and-eric-swalwell-warn-of-impending-civil-war.html