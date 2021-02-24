Chris Cruthchfield - The One About Vackseenz | Normie WakeUp Vid

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It's one of the touchiest subjects ever, like the imperfect smoothie of talking both politics AND religion at the in-laws' dinner table... today I explain some really important insights into this new mRNA technology, the proposed "solutions" being offered here, and some of the things they're leaving out of the conversation that most people should know.
- Chris Cruthchfield
Thanks to Crowhouse for the Link and Artwork.
Source : https://www.instagram.com/tv/CKnFOxjguLu/?ig_mid=F2C17254-6E45-429E-A356-B774388DF22F&;utm_source=igweb&fall_back_to_web=false
chriscrutch