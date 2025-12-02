BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
A leaked FDA memo has confirmed what officials spent years denying, and the implications are chilling.
1 day ago

A leaked FDA memo has confirmed what officials spent years denying, and the implications are chilling.


For the first time, senior regulators admit COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.


The shocking disclosure comes from Dr. Vinay Prasad, now leading the FDA’s Center for Biologics, who says career safety staff identified at least ten child deaths directly tied to vaccination and warned the true total is “certainly an underestimate.”


Internal FDA reviews show deaths long buried in VAERS were likely connected, and Dr. Robert Malone called the memo “a revolution” in global vaccine policy. Prasad says the agency ignored early myocarditis signals, pushed doses on low-risk kids, and may have harmed more than it protected.


The narrative is cracking in real time. With ACIP meeting this week, what comes next could redefine the entire vaccine program.


Watch @zeeemedia's full report for the details they never wanted public.

👇

https://rumble.com/v72ha2e-fda-memo-covid-19-vaccines-have-killed-american-children-daily-pulse-ep-153.html

