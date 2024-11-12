© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SGT Report: MAHA, DeVory Darkins: MELTDOWN, Doug In Exile: MSNBC's Betrayal, X22 Report | EP1380 - Highlights Begin 11/12/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v5olhte-ep1380.html?mref=1mkz2k&mc=4wfym
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
*** 3:00
SGT Report 11/12 - MAHA! TRUMP & KENNEDY PUT FDA, CDC & W.H.O. ON NOTICE: YOU'RE DONE - Dr. Robert Young
https://rumble.com/embed/v5m67eq/?pub=2trvx
***
DeVory Darkins 11/12 - The View MELTDOWN as Hosts LOSE IT over Trump DEPORTATION Plans
https://rumble.com/embed/v5m54sq/?pub=2trvx
***
Doug In Exile 11/12 - MSNBC's Shocking Betrayal Of Their Own
https://rumble.com/embed/v5ledde/?pub=2trvx
*** 2:55
X22 Report 11/11 - Ep. 3496b - [DS] Election Rigging System Is About To Be Exposed, This Time Trump Has Gov't Control
https://rumble.com/embed/v5lpv0n/?pub=2trvx
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths