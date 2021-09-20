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Shattered Paradise: God’s Existence - What Scientist Don’t Want You to Know 'WMAP' [01.02.2018]
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276 views • September 20, 2021
WMAP: The Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) is a NASA Explorer mission that launched June 2001 to make fundamental measurements of cosmology -- the study of the properties of our universe as a whole. This is a representation of the evolution of the universe over 13.77 billion years. We are known for our logos, authorized by NASA and others, and we even sold a set of products to a Commander of a Space Shuttle Mission AND a Blue Angels sweatshirt to Blue Angel 7!! We do special orders!! Write us at: [email protected] wmap, inflationary universe, big bang, inflation, string theory, dark matter, dark energy,Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe,expansion,universe, cold dark matter, standard Model of Cosmology, Lambda CDM, Lambda
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=WMAP&;t=hy&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
https://map.gsfc.nasa.gov/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe#/media/File:CMB_Timeline75.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=WMAP
53,172 views Feb 1, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BKAbbHwk_4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe#/media/File:CMB_Timeline75.jpg
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=WMAP&;t=hy&va=g&iax=images&ia=images
https://map.gsfc.nasa.gov/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe#/media/File:CMB_Timeline75.jpg
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=WMAP
53,172 views Feb 1, 2018
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/BKAbbHwk_4E
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wilkinson_Microwave_Anisotropy_Probe#/media/File:CMB_Timeline75.jpg
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