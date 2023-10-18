ESKAPE FROM KOMMUNIST KANADA with Kevin J. Johnston, Chris Sky, & Vladislav Slobolev.

Escape From Communist Canada.
Chris Sky joins us with his usual insight into subjects that affect the international audience. We talked tonight about the Palestine-Israel conflict, corruption in the world, and how to escape communist Canada.
Vladislav Slobolev also talks about how men can become more masculine which they really need to do. The destruction of the Canadian male is one that has completely ruined our country and is going to continue to do so for quite some time to come. It's time to escape this communist dump and become a real man again!
Mark Savoia helps Canadians relocate to Costa Rica where you can live a life and make money!
WHAT A SHOW!
www.KevinJJohnston.me
www.FreedomReport.ca
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.