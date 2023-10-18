ESKAPE FROM KOMMUNIST KANADA with Kevin J. Johnston, Chris Sky, & Vladislav Slobolev.

Escape From Communist Canada.





Chris Sky joins us with his usual insight into subjects that affect the international audience. We talked tonight about the Palestine-Israel conflict, corruption in the world, and how to escape communist Canada.





Vladislav Slobolev also talks about how men can become more masculine which they really need to do. The destruction of the Canadian male is one that has completely ruined our country and is going to continue to do so for quite some time to come. It's time to escape this communist dump and become a real man again!





Mark Savoia helps Canadians relocate to Costa Rica where you can live a life and make money!





WHAT A SHOW!





www.KevinJJohnston.me

www.FreedomReport.ca