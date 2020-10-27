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THE DEATH OF NIHILISM
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2 views • October 27, 2020
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3995/one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3995-one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018#t=0:0
Question: “I’m a nihilist. This simply means I see no true meaning to life. To have meaning would seem to suggest a purpose granted by something far more intelligent entity than ourselves. I believe, instead of saying we have meaning, that we rather have a function as a species. That function is simply to continue breeding and progressing the species. It’s naturally what we do, as all other animals. Do you believe we could ever achieve a world of nihilist and still progress as a species? Or, must religion always maintain that push toward the ‘function of our species?’”
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MP3: https://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3995/one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3995-one-big-sht-test-call-in-show-february-7th-2018#t=0:0
Question: “I’m a nihilist. This simply means I see no true meaning to life. To have meaning would seem to suggest a purpose granted by something far more intelligent entity than ourselves. I believe, instead of saying we have meaning, that we rather have a function as a species. That function is simply to continue breeding and progressing the species. It’s naturally what we do, as all other animals. Do you believe we could ever achieve a world of nihilist and still progress as a species? Or, must religion always maintain that push toward the ‘function of our species?’”
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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