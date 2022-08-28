American doctor exposes problems behind the CCP-virus vaccine, calling for an immediate end to vaccinations

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https://gnews.org/post/p1e6fba1a
On August 22, Dr. Stewart Tankersley, who has 25 years of medical experience in the United States, expressed his views on the increasing number of injuries caused by CCP virus vaccine in an interview with the media