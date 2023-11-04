Pets in Love





Nov 3, 2023





He was drifted down from the mountain in despair after ran over by a heartless person

Credit to: sos4patas.pr

On the way down from the mountain, the dog was left beside the stream after the rain. But another hiker discovered the dog and contacted the rescue team. The dog was run over and then left alone on the side of the road. The heavy rain at night created a current that brought him down here.





Join as a member of this channel to enjoy privileges:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnuF...





Hello dear friend,

Pets in Love is a happy family for animal lovers.





Please Join with us by Subscribing to: https://m5.gs/ZGJFbn

Our Channel's Goals and Mission:

- Sharing meaningful rescue stories to improve human being with stray animals.

- Support for Animal rescuers around the world to share their work through Youtube Videos.

- Cooration with animal rescuer to help them getting more support, donation, followers





Note: Note: We do not receipt any donation! If you want to donate to support rescue teams, please contact them directly! There information and contacts is in every descriptions of every videos!





If you see any Content that belong to you and you don't want us to use it any more. Please contact to email: [email protected] Before reporting it. We will delete it right away or do anything that you want to keep it safe!

Thanks alot!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_yXQg4o-d4