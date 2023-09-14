Create New Account
Fort Mims Historical Reenactment 2023 GOING BACK IN TIME
In this video we go back in time to August 30, 1813 and see the battle of Burnt Corn Creek, as well as the Massacre of Fort Mims. For my full length historical video about this, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QYnQj2H9MHI

americabattleindianindiansfortreenactmentmims

