It's the Thrill of the Fight, Rising Up to the Challenge of our Rival

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Just A Man and His Dog and Their Will To Survive in this Clownworld...
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Intro vid: “First Dose of Pfizer” - Eye of the Tiger parody - Todd Chappelle: https://youtu.be/kHsSOzpg6wE Mar 24, 2021
Chairmanwon’s Twitter: https://twitter.com/chairmanwon
Residents in various towns and villages of Bamyan province have reported snow down to an unusually low elevation, even as the calendar reads summer — unprecedented in at least the last 20 years. https://electroverse.net/unprecedented-summer-snow-hits-afghanistan-india-and-pakistan-unusual-cold-sweeps-namibia
Now… CONFIRMED: Pfizer's COVID Vaccine Reduces Sperm Count in Men, Another Adverse Affect Of The Forced Vaccine Tyranny: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/06/confirmed-pfizers-covid-vaccine-reduces-sperm-count-men-another-adverse-affect-forced-vaccine-tyranny/
What the hell?? Canada is now in the business of collecting blood samples from its citizens!!! Wow.: https://t.me/c/1264095585/25855
Nancy Pelosi ] on “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7”: https://twitter.com/SpeakerPelosi/status/1535801416035475456
@NYCMayor Good riddance to illegal dirt bikes and ATVs. https://twitter.com/Fabien_Levy/status/1539326786789572608
The sheep are dying (Twitter): https://twitter.com/RT_com/status/1427480302973247489
And the cows too: https://twitter.com/AreYouAwaQe/status/1537284686157860865
To the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump, this is a time of war, global peril, Ukraine. These are not normal times. Bring down the price you are charging at the pump. Do it now: https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1539673235981230080?s=20&t=HoX9qqbhPJv6ILiCzMJ07Q